Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $128.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.42. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.25 and a 12-month high of $137.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.