ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $560.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.98% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ServiceNow is well-positioned to benefit from robust growth in subscription revenues. As businesses, government agencies and others continue to cloudify their infrastructure, the company is poised to boost uptake of its Now platform. Furthermore, its expanding global presence, solid partner base and strategic buyouts are expected to bolster growth prospects. Based on strong adoption of its digital workflow solutions, ServiceNow expects 2021 subscription revenues, and billings, to grow year over year. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past one year. Nevertheless, ServiceNow’s exposure to coronavirus-hit industries like transportation, hospitality, retail, and energy, is likely to hinder growth, at least in the near term. Further, intense competition and sluggishness in IT spending remain major concerns.”

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NOW. TheStreet cut ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.14.

ServiceNow stock opened at $533.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $553.44 and a 200-day moving average of $513.40. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $238.93 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The company has a market capitalization of $104.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.12, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total value of $3,912,364.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total value of $542,107.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,933,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,312 shares of company stock valued at $47,048,637 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $3,998,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,241,000 after purchasing an additional 11,823 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 252,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $138,151,000 after purchasing an additional 60,524 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 345.8% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 3,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $1,969,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

