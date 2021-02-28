Ether Kingdoms Token Market Cap Tops $48,207.43 (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 36.2% higher against the US dollar. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market capitalization of $48,207.43 and approximately $54,937.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00053984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $314.82 or 0.00703145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00026638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006588 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00029981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00058466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00038680 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

IMP is a token. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,737,959 tokens. The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

