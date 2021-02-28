Critical Contrast: Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) vs. Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Bank OZK alerts:

85.4% of Bank OZK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Bank OZK shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bank OZK and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank OZK 22.78% 6.58% 1.07% Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 21.62% 8.29% 1.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Bank OZK and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank OZK 0 6 2 0 2.25 Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bank OZK presently has a consensus target price of $31.44, suggesting a potential downside of 23.72%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.64%. Given Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida is more favorable than Bank OZK.

Risk and Volatility

Bank OZK has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank OZK and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank OZK $1.27 billion 4.20 $425.91 million $3.30 12.49 Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida $346.55 million 5.72 $98.74 million $2.01 17.89

Bank OZK has higher revenue and earnings than Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida. Bank OZK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bank OZK beats Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products. The company also provides trust and wealth services, such as personal trusts, custodial accounts, investment management accounts, retirement accounts, and corporate trust services. In addition, it offers automated clearing house, wire transfer, transaction reporting, wholesale lockbox, remote deposit capture, automated credit line transfer, reconciliation, positive pay, and merchant and commercial card services, as well as zero balance and investment sweep accounts. Further, the company is involved in the provision of real estate appraisals; ATMs; telephone, online, and mobile banking services; debit and credit cards; safe deposit boxes; and other products and services, as well as processes merchant debit and credit card transactions. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 250 offices in Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Alabama, South Carolina, California, New York, and Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks and changed its name to Bank OZK in July 2018. Bank OZK was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest demand deposits, money market and savings accounts, customer sweep accounts, and time certificates of deposit; construction and land development loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and other personal, family, and household purposes. As of October 27, 2020, the company operated 51 traditional branches and 9 commercial banking centers. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Stuart, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.