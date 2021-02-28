Nvwm LLC Boosts Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter worth about $230,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTCH stock opened at $65.88 on Friday. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $73.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 3.53.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. On average, analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Farfetch from $29.60 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $31.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

