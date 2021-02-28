Nvwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Datadog by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Datadog by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after buying an additional 15,022 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Datadog by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 100,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,297,000 after buying an additional 22,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Datadog by 266.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 13,005 shares in the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $95.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,179.27 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 312,133 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $29,811,822.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,115,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 159,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total transaction of $15,248,043.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,986 shares in the company, valued at $30,903,300.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,394,419 shares of company stock worth $240,080,003. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

