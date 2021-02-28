Nvwm LLC Takes $322,000 Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 75.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PENN shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.48.

PENN opened at $115.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $129.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $539,872.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,781.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 93,134 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $6,735,450.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,366,716 shares of company stock valued at $398,640,017 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

