Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 294,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 21,462 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 288.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period.

SPLV stock opened at $54.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.98. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $58.74.

