Wayfair (NYSE:W) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $270.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on W. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Wayfair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $277.42.
Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $288.98 on Thursday. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.40, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.
In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.71, for a total transaction of $48,364.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,433.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 35,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total value of $12,565,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,430,730.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,994 shares of company stock valued at $32,723,497. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 782.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,253,000 after acquiring an additional 743,101 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Wayfair by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 617,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,445,000 after purchasing an additional 390,645 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,928,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,443,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 22,481.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 257,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 256,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.
About Wayfair
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.