Wayfair (NYSE:W) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $270.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on W. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Wayfair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $277.42.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $288.98 on Thursday. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.40, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.80) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.71, for a total transaction of $48,364.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,433.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 35,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total value of $12,565,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,430,730.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,994 shares of company stock valued at $32,723,497. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 782.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,253,000 after acquiring an additional 743,101 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Wayfair by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 617,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,445,000 after purchasing an additional 390,645 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,928,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,443,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 22,481.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 257,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 256,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

