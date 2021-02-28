QANTM Intellectual Property Limited (QIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

QANTM Intellectual Property Limited (ASX:QIP) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from QANTM Intellectual Property’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
The business has a fifty day moving average of A$1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.30.
About QANTM Intellectual Property
