Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) COO Sells $33,231.00 in Stock

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) COO Terry Dagnon sold 15,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $33,231.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,127,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,357,221.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Terry Dagnon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, February 12th, Terry Dagnon sold 63,700 shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $162,435.00.

OTLK stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OTLK. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTLK. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 52,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 432.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 110,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 90,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.