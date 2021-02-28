BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc. (MUH) to Issue — Dividend of $0.11 on April 1st

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUH) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1122 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II’s previous — dividend of $0.06.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.92. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $16.65.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets on the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

