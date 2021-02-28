BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc. (MUH) to Issue — Dividend of $0.11 on April 1st

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUH) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1122 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II’s previous — dividend of $0.06.
Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.92. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $16.65.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II
Featured Story: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.