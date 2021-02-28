Short Interest in Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Expands By 3,200.0%

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 3,200.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Permanent TSB Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ILPMY opened at $1.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09. Permanent TSB Group has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $1.48.

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc provides financial services to retail, and small and medium sized enterprises. It offers current accounts; retail, corporate, and institutional deposits; mortgages; consumer finance, including term loans, credit cards, and overdrafts; treasury assets; and wholesale funding.

