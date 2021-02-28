Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 88,400 shares, a growth of 1,668.0% from the January 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 345,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of LMGDF stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69. Lumina Gold has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $0.91.

Get Lumina Gold alerts:

Lumina Gold Company Profile

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Cangrejos project consisting of 10 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.