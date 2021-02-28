Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 88,400 shares, a growth of 1,668.0% from the January 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 345,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of LMGDF stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69. Lumina Gold has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $0.91.
Lumina Gold Company Profile
