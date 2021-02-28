ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,834 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of EnerSys worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 15.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 0.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 72.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ENS opened at $90.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.46. EnerSys has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $96.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.96%.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

