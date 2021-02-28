CROAT (CROAT) One Day Volume Tops $513.00

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 28th. During the last seven days, CROAT has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. CROAT has a market cap of $230,241.34 and $513.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000188 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 43.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 85,650,945 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CROATUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.