Giant (GIC) Trading Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 28th. During the last week, Giant has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One Giant token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Giant has a total market cap of $138,854.31 and approximately $12,718.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00019378 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005973 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000802 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000478 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,088,706 tokens. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

