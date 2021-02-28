US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. US Ecology updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.65-0.88 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.65-0.88 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $38.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.57. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.20. US Ecology has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $47.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

