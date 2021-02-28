Thermal Energy International Inc. (TMG.V) (CVE:TMG) Director William Crossland Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Thermal Energy International Inc. (TMG.V) (CVE:TMG) Director William Crossland acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,563,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$328,335.

William Crossland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 23rd, William Crossland acquired 100,500 shares of Thermal Energy International Inc. (TMG.V) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,597.50.

Shares of TMG opened at C$0.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10. Thermal Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.05 and a twelve month high of C$0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$33.63 million and a PE ratio of -16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.69.

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

