Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YUMC. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Yum China by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 196,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after acquiring an additional 43,404 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Yum China by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 31,321 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum China by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Yum China by 454.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 172,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after buying an additional 140,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $59.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.43. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $64.64.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Yum China’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

