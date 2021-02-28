499,336 Shares in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 499,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Flowers Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,205,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,369,000 after acquiring an additional 308,029 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 5.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,450,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,952,000 after purchasing an additional 171,962 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,929,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,301,000 after purchasing an additional 399,022 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,314,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,370,000 after purchasing an additional 165,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 2.0% during the third quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 2,089,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,828,000 after purchasing an additional 41,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

FLO stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 0.34. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average is $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

FLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

