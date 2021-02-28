Keybank National Association OH Has $4.43 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 625.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in The Clorox by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 34,393 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 41,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,073,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 465,261 shares of company stock valued at $94,009,663 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.83.

Shares of CLX opened at $181.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

