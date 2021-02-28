Keybank National Association OH Purchases 225 Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after buying an additional 55,310 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,593,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,849,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,535,000 after buying an additional 32,415 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $10,117,000.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $454.85 on Friday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $470.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $448.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.50.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

