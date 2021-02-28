Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lessened its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,144 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Teradyne by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after buying an additional 76,600 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 99,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teradyne news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $4,135,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,251.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total transaction of $2,241,477.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,459,970.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,450 shares of company stock worth $20,011,574 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $128.61 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.08 and its 200-day moving average is $114.84.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

TER has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.06.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

