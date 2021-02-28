Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19900.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEN opened at $9.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.36 million, a P/E ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 2.52. Compugen has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $19.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

