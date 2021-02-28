Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 72.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,219 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mplx were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Mplx by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 2,408.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,818,909. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $25.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 2.01.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.55%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 118.53%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

