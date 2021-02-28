Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the January 28th total of 208,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,025,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MYHI opened at $0.03 on Friday. Mountain High Acquisitions has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp focuses on the acquisition and development of businesses and other assets within the hemp industry. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

