Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 89.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,842 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.9% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 81,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 10,027 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,245,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $109.26 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $114.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

