Stifel Nicolaus Boosts NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $65.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the data storage provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $58.50 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Longbow Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NetApp from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.50.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $62.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. NetApp has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $71.68.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 45.2% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.