Brokerages Set W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Price Target at $70.63

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.63.

WRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $69.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

