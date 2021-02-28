HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Price Target Raised to $31.00

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HFC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Argus cut HollyFrontier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.75.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $37.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.91. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HollyFrontier has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $39.44.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that HollyFrontier will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230,433 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 29,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.