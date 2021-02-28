Profund Advisors LLC Has $507,000 Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 86.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,502 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,020.00 and a beta of 1.43. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $20.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

MAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

