Flash Price Down 21.9% Over Last 7 Days (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One Flash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Flash has a market cap of $3.63 million and approximately $662.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flash has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $211.14 or 0.00470763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00069455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000928 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00077324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00080347 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00053006 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.53 or 0.00456021 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.18 or 0.00201073 BTC.

Flash Coin Profile

Flash was first traded on August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Flash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

