Ink Protocol (XNK) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,509.00

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $857,177.13 and $3,509.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Ink Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00053844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.44 or 0.00705537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00027060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006582 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00030351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00058555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00038608 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

XNK is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ink Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

