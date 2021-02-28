GXChain Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5.94 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $33.36 million and approximately $5.94 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000725 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000089 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000647 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,026,539 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

