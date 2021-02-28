Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $76,000 Stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, Director Michael J. Warren sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $202,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,662.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Walker sold 66,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $6,731,263.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,720 shares of company stock worth $8,333,275. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $99.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 187.94 and a quick ratio of 187.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.42. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $106.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company’s revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Walker & Dunlop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

