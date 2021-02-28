Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,780 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,896 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SE. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,502,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $6,424,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in SEA by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

NYSE SE opened at $235.69 on Friday. Sea Limited has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $77.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.17 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.35 and its 200-day moving average is $186.59.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen raised their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.75.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.