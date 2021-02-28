CWA Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 77,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 38,419 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $145.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.87. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $152.29. The company has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.44.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

