Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SPG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus lowered Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Simon Property Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.33.
Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $112.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $132.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.82.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPG. FMR LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397,507 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,448,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,923 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,059,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,768,000 after purchasing an additional 172,383 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,431,000 after buying an additional 3,045,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,036,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,503,000 after buying an additional 179,309 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Simon Property Group Company Profile
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
