Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SPG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus lowered Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Simon Property Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $112.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $132.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPG. FMR LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397,507 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,448,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,923 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,059,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,768,000 after purchasing an additional 172,383 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,431,000 after buying an additional 3,045,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,036,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,503,000 after buying an additional 179,309 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

