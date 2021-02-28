Duality Advisers LP Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 81.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,295 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 38.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 764,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,358,000 after purchasing an additional 213,779 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 390.0% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 245,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,489,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1,279.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 104,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 96,859 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 372.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 58,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the third quarter worth $2,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WLK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $85.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $91.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.33.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 33.13%.

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,006 shares in the company, valued at $87,461.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $2,908,725.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

