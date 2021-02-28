Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd.

Flex LNG has a payout ratio of 73.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE FLNG opened at $8.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Flex LNG has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.30 million, a P/E ratio of 74.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Flex LNG had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 4.10%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flex LNG in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Danske downgraded shares of Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Flex LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

