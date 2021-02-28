Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) (TSE:WCN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) (TSE:WCN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.262 per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Shares of TSE:WCN opened at C$124.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$127.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$132.37. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of C$100.55 and a twelve month high of C$143.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.59 billion and a PE ratio of 159.73.

Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) (TSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.75 billion. Analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.8099998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$113.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

