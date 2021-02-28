Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $202.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Vertical Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.65.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

