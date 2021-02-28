Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vericel Corporation is focused on developing patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. The company markets two autologous cell therapy products in the United States: Carticel (R) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and Epicel (R) for the treatment of severe burns. It is also developing MACI (TM) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and ixmyelocel-T for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. Vericel Corporation, formerly Aastrom Biosciences, Inc., is based in United States. “

Get Vericel alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vericel from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Vericel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Shares of VCEL opened at $48.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,828,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. Vericel has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $53.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.32.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 302.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vericel (VCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.