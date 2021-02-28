Duality Advisers LP Sells 24,196 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,196 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of Valvoline worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,945,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,165,000 after acquiring an additional 112,464 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 299,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 65,539 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,087,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,435,000 after acquiring an additional 891,814 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,261.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VVV shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

NYSE VVV opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $25.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.13.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

