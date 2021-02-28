Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $127.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $132.49.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.