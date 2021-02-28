Fiera Capital Corp Has $5.79 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,797 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,923.1% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

IWD opened at $143.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.86. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $148.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

