Fiera Capital Corp Grows Stock Position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,235 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 75,650 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 793.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 1,685.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter.

BSAC opened at $22.59 on Friday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $24.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $789.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.53 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BSAC shares. TheStreet raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

