Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has decreased its dividend by 85.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 13.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Greenhill & Co., Inc. to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.29 million, a PE ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 0.98. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.30. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GHL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, President David Wyles sold 63,137 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $949,580.48. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 63,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,580.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

