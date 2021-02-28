Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (EBC) to Issue — Dividend of $0.06 on March 15th

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) declared a — dividend on Monday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:EBC opened at $17.61 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $18.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average of $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $153.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eastern Bankshares Company Profile
Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.
